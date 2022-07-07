TE and RB on the final 53...and what sort of formations will they run?

The Goat
Escape Goat
I've been going over this in my head since Miami tagged Gesicki, trying to figure out what sort of formations Miami is going to run, and what their depth is going to be.
What I keep coming up with is 4 TE, 4 RB and a FB.
Meaning they have to jettison 3 RB, 2 TE and a FB. The most probable way this ends up in my mind is:
TE: Gesicki, Smythe, Shaheen, Long (cut Carter, Conner to PS)
RB: Edmonds, Michel, Mostert, TBD (probably keep 1 or 2 of the remaining 3 on PS)
FB: Ingold, (Cut Lovett (?))
My question then becomes - how are they going to effectively use Gesicki? I've literally been fighting with insomnia and gone over this in my head more than once.
(To hopefully keep my inane babbling somewhat sensible: https://www.viqtorysports.com/what-does-21-11-personnel-mean-in-football/)
I can't imagine them running a lot of 22 or 12 formations, just because they're probably going to want to implement Hill, Waddle and Wilson as much as possible. And because Gesicki simply isn't a very good run blocker, when he's on the field in a 21 formation, defenses will simply account for him as a receiver, not a blocker, signaling that Miami is more likely to pass the ball.
What I came up with is the thinking that Miami COULD line up in 12 formation a lot in 2nd or 3rd and short, with Gesicki lining up as a blocker, then shifting to the slot. This (in my head) would work pretty well if McDaniel runs a lot of inside zone. But it also means that Wilson and Gesicki probably won't be on the field all that much together, and will eat into each other's playing time.
This is why, although I like Gesicki, I didn't understand why they franchised him after signing WIlson. He's just not the optimal TE for an offense that seems to want to establish the run...which Miami signaled they wanted to do as soon as they signed Ingold.
Can someone smarter than me explain how this is going to work?
