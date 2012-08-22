TE Coach Dan Campbell

Anyone with me on this: he's great. Don't sleep on him as a rising coach. He's got attributes of a young Bill Cowher. Former player. Intense, can motivate. Commands respect. Teaches. I like him and he comes across really well.



Zak Taylor got the hype as the young coach with the most upside, but it might just be Campbell. Give him some time since he is relatively new to coaching. Hopefully he can get through to Egnew. Egnew has that "there is a conspiracy against me" look on his face. Egnew needs to change his attitude and take the coaching to heart. Campbell is trying to make him a better player with both good cop and bad cop tendencies. I like what I see out of Campbell.