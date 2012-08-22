 TE Coach Dan Campbell | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TE Coach Dan Campbell

Anyone with me on this: he's great. Don't sleep on him as a rising coach. He's got attributes of a young Bill Cowher. Former player. Intense, can motivate. Commands respect. Teaches. I like him and he comes across really well.

Zak Taylor got the hype as the young coach with the most upside, but it might just be Campbell. Give him some time since he is relatively new to coaching. Hopefully he can get through to Egnew. Egnew has that "there is a conspiracy against me" look on his face. Egnew needs to change his attitude and take the coaching to heart. Campbell is trying to make him a better player with both good cop and bad cop tendencies. I like what I see out of Campbell.
 
Jim Turner and Dan Campbell are perfect for jerry and egnew..both need that consistent push that they are getting,because if they weren't so tough on them,they could be on the streets in no time,but I think they will make really good players out of them both
 
I think it's more of a slow dopey 'what did I pack for lunch' face, myself :ponder:
 
Make no mistake, I like Cambell and generally agree with your point. However, from a coaching hype standpoint, I would like to see some improvement from that position before annointing him Chin Jr.

For now I will call him "the Chintern"
 
I actually didn't care for Campbell much until I saw how he ripped into Egnew. Egnew by the way looks worthless. He hasn't done anything worth a damn all offseason and he just looks dejected, he has no fire and when the coaches get on to him he looks like a sad little kid. When Clay got ripped on a couple weeks ago he just looked pissed then he went out and made some nice plays in the game a few days later. That's what I'd LOVE to see from Egnew but to be honest I don't expect it to happen. Fasano and Clay are obviously our guys at TE though and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
 
I think he's great. He's a players coach.he was getting on egnews ass but also sympathized with them after sherman humiliated them. He was seriously pumped before the Tampa game, it was great to see. He does look like a younger, bigger cowher.
 
I dunno I didn't really see him teach them anything. Telling Egnew to block when your teammate catches the ball seemed pretty reactive. That seems like something he should have been hammering on earlier. Seems like he's just there to manage people's emotions. Our TE play has been pretty terrible to boot. I'll praise him when I see some kind of improvement. Everything about him reminded me of Sparano to be honest.

Having said that, I realize that hard knocks is not showing everything, so I'm not trying to say there's any kind of problem with him.
 
Dan Campbell reminds me of one of those rough riders or british east india company officers.

Or a less bulked Lieutenant Armstrong.

FMAarmstrong-1.jpg
 
I've liked what I've seen of him on the show so far. I'm a bit afraid to annoit him based on clips from the show, but I love his ability to really get on his players and then give them encouragement later on. I'm going to hold off a little bit until I see how Clay develops. Campbell needs to get the best out of him before I think you can say he's anywhere near Head Coaching ready.
 
