TE Jonnu Smith sits down with Travis Wingfield

How do your skills fit in this Dolphin offense?

"I'm beyond excited to be in an offense that was #1 last year. To be able to bring a little more versatility to that side of the ball, a little bit more explosiveness, being the dynamic player that I am, I'm excited about the light."



Do you think your play style compliments Tyreek and Waddle?

"Yeah man. I consider myself a speed guy. Putting up 21 mph at 250 lbs that's no easy task for a guy that's considered a big guy. But obviously there is speed all over the field."



We had 6 guys last year in the top 10 of Next Gen's Fastest Ball Carriers in the NFL. You gonna join that list?

"I got to, the pressure is on. That room....you run fast with fast guys."



One of the things that stand out is your RAC ability, what makes that part of your game so successful?

"It's just something I hung my hat on my whole career in football. I was considered undersize coming out. I always said okay, well, I'm going to give you an element of the game you can't turn down. When you make plays and you catch a ball 2-3 yds in the flat, able to make 2-3 guys miss and go get a first down, that's bring a lot of energy and juice to the sideline. And that gets other guys rolling. This game is a game of momentum. Being able to bring that momentum to this offense...that's exciting."



First impression of Coach Mike McDaniel?

"When I first saw him, I didn't know if he was a college professor....but when I heard him speak I was like this dude knows his stuff. Seeing him coach and get along with his players, there is something special about this dude. He loves the game. He knows the game. He's a guy that takes care of his players. I have so much respect for coaches that understand at the end of the day, your career is in someway shape or form, in the palm of their hands, and for him to understand that and recognize that and want the best for the players....it's rare to find that. I'm happy to be here with Coach McDaniel. Wouldn't want to be anywhere else."



Thoughts on Tua?

"Ive been watching Tua and been a fan of him since his Alabama days....coming in and stepping in when things were going right his team, just having that poise since a young kid. Have a lot of respect for his game. He is one of the most accurate if not THE the most accurate QB in the NFL. I saw it on film. I think this guy can make any throw on the field. Me coming into this offense will make things even easier for him...and catches passes from him, it's going to make my job a lot easier."



What have your children done to make you a better father and person?

"Taught me patience lol. Patience and appreciation. The things we get stressed out about at times....but you walk through those doors and you hear "daddy daddy"....those problems ain't that big."



