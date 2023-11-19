TE Smythe is out vs Raiders - Julian Hill will have his day

DOLFANMIKE
Gross.View attachment 154996
The final inactives list for today's game. Smythe is out, so Julian Hill will have his chance to shine.
So many questions. Such little time.Why is Smythe out?
Why is Jeff Wilson inactive instead of Ahmed?
Is Salvon returning kicks or punts?
The final inactives list for today's game. Smythe is out, so Julian Hill will have his chance to shine.
McD said(I am paraphrasing) the other day that Berrios only knows how to play full speed at all times and they want him 100% or he will just hurt himself again.What's wrong with Berrios, now that he had 2 weeks to be ready?
I hope not. I'm starting him on one of my first place fantasy teams today since Smythe and Godert are out.by having his day you mean he'll catch one pass?
Gamedays and inactive lists have been a little more suspensful than I'd like this season! BUT - I'm stoked to have Achane back.Wtf happened to Smythe?? Also no Berrios kind of sucks. Same with Wilson
Yup, some seriously intense rest sessions really got us banged up the last few weeks.The bye week got some of these guys injured apparently. All on offense.