TE Smythe is out vs Raiders - Julian Hill will have his day

Why is Smythe out?

Why is Jeff Wilson inactive instead of Ahmed?

Is Salvon returning kicks or punts?
 
NYC#1finsfan said:
What's wrong with Berrios, now that he had 2 weeks to be ready?
McD said(I am paraphrasing) the other day that Berrios only knows how to play full speed at all times and they want him 100% or he will just hurt himself again.

I think Miami is the most proactive team in the League when it comes to protecting their players from themselves.

I am sure they would be less conservative in a playoff situation.
 
Danny said:
by having his day you mean he'll catch one pass?
I hope not. I'm starting him on one of my first place fantasy teams today since Smythe and Godert are out.
With Berrios and Smythe out I think Julian Hill might get some passes thrown his way today
 
Travis34 said:
Wtf happened to Smythe?? Also no Berrios kind of sucks. Same with Wilson
Gamedays and inactive lists have been a little more suspensful than I'd like this season! BUT - I'm stoked to have Achane back.

I expect to see a bunch of 2 RB's sets with both Achane and Mostert in the game. I suspect we'll also see Ced Wilson, Cracraft, and TE J. Hill a lot.
 
