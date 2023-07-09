Jssanto
Club Member
Just read an article from July 3. Said Saubert runs good routes and blocks well (better than Gisecki, so that may still be only average).
Will we run 2 TE packages?
They went on to say Berrios can return kicks. This is being diluted by the new rules but also said he could be Tua’s safety valve. Shifty runner. Would you use 4 WRs at the same time?
