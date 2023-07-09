 TE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Just read an article from July 3. Said Saubert runs good routes and blocks well (better than Gisecki, so that may still be only average).
Will we run 2 TE packages?
They went on to say Berrios can return kicks. This is being diluted by the new rules but also said he could be Tua’s safety valve. Shifty runner. Would you use 4 WRs at the same time?



phinphanatic.com

3 underrated moves the Miami Dolphins made in 2023 offseason

The Miami Dolphins made some big moves during the 2023 off-season but these three should have just as big of an impact on the season. For many in the media and
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com
 
I couldn’t imagine Achane not being your primary kick off returner, especially if we sign Cook. Granted your hoping he’s only returning 1 kick a game.

I expect Barrios to end up as the third WR on this team.

Saubert appears to be good enough athlete to get the job done, along with Smythe. Haven’t ruled Tanner Connor out yet either. He’s jacked.
 
I rewatched that bills game last year at their place around christmas

Thank goodness this team moved on from Gesicki

2 games 2 catches 11 yards

And on the bench because he simply can’t block during most of that game, which ironically we had our best game running the football.

I think Saubert and Kroft are vying for that in-line position
 
djphinfan said:
I rewatched that bills game last year at their place around christmas

Thank goodness this team moved on from Gesicki

2 games 2 catches 11 yards

And on the bench because he simply can’t block during most of that game, which ironically we had our best game running the football.

I think Saubert and Kroft are vying for that in-line position
You say 2 games 2 receptions but you failed to mention he was targeted only 2 times. What was Gesicki to do? Call his own plays?
 
miamiron said:
You say 2 games 2 receptions but you failed to mention he was targeted only 2 times. What was Gesicki to do? Call his own plays?
Get open? Which he couldn’t do because he ran like he had cement shoes. Not gonna miss those pumping elbows.

Takes him too long to get open and he struggled with contested passes.
 
