Team Captains Announced

No surprises.

"The Dolphins will have seven season captains for a second consecutive season, four on offense and three on defense. They are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill , fullback Alec Ingold and tackle Terron Armstead, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland."
 
Philly just named 9 captains(or co-captains to be more precise).

Is this multitude of captains a new things or has it been happening for a while?

Do all 7 of them go out for coin tosses?
 
