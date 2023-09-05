Team Captains Announced

C l u t c H 385
https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/miami-dolphins-announce-their-2023-captains#:~:text=The%20Dolphins%20will%20have%20seven,Howard%20and%20safety%20Jevon%20Holland.
No surprises.
"The Dolphins will have seven season captains for a second consecutive season, four on offense and three on defense. They are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill , fullback Alec Ingold and tackle Terron Armstead, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland."