Team Cuts. Should we be interested?

Figured it might be good to put them all in one place. How bout this guy?
Cowboys release Ha Ha Clinton-Dix - ProFootballTalk
The Cowboys signed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in March to shore up their safety position. They released Clinton-Dix on Thursday after he failed to win a starting job, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The Cowboys signed Clinton-Dix to a one-year, $3.75 million deal with $2.25 million in guarantees. His...
