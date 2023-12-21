Team EPA Stats - Best Miami Team Since Stat Created

PhinFan1968
DF4L
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2013
- Messages
- 7,372
- Reaction score
- 16,358
- Location
- San Antonio
I found this interesting and figured some of y'all may like to see it. Was poking around looking for EPA stats and this site popped up. https://www.nfeloapp.com/nfl-power-ratings/nfl-epa-tiers/
Basically, Miami/Dallas are tied for 2nd overall team EPA, a good ways behind SF at 1st. The top 5 teams (3 of which we play in the next 3 weeks) are a good bit above the 6th place KC Chiefs. And IIRC, these stats take into account level of competition.
And EPA-wise, this is BY FAR the best Dolphins team since the stat was created and maintained in 2009 (shocker, I know). Any of us could've told them that, but its cool to see it in EPA comparison.
Basically, Miami/Dallas are tied for 2nd overall team EPA, a good ways behind SF at 1st. The top 5 teams (3 of which we play in the next 3 weeks) are a good bit above the 6th place KC Chiefs. And IIRC, these stats take into account level of competition.
And EPA-wise, this is BY FAR the best Dolphins team since the stat was created and maintained in 2009 (shocker, I know). Any of us could've told them that, but its cool to see it in EPA comparison.
Last edited: