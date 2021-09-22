Kev7
Mar 15, 2019
384
620
38
New Jersey
I recall NFL rules stating you cannot change a team logo for X amount of years. I think most miss the nostalgia of the older logo and uniforms.
Personally I’m craving a reversion back to ‘74-‘89 Dolphins logo. Anyone have any color behind a potential logo/uniform change?
