K

Kev7

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
384
Reaction score
620
Age
38
Location
New Jersey
I recall NFL rules stating you cannot change a team logo for X amount of years. I think most miss the nostalgia of the older logo and uniforms.

Personally I’m craving a reversion back to ‘74-‘89 Dolphins logo. Anyone have any color behind a potential logo/uniform change?
 

  81F76C53-4B80-4D30-A022-F7BFB9065243.jpeg
    81F76C53-4B80-4D30-A022-F7BFB9065243.jpeg
    56 KB · Views: 0
