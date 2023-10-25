 team started the window on River Cracraft......he's practicing today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sucks about Wynn. Thought he would be a good pick up and he showed it. Wonder who takes that spot now between Eich, Cotton and Jones. We just need a competent LG and we will be fine. Desperately need Williams back though.
 
These are our IR returns (limit 8).

1. CB Jalen Ramsey
2. RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
3. OL Robert Jones
4. WR River Cracraft

We still have Armstead, Achane, Brooks, Ezukanma (technically Non-Football Injury list but IR rules apply) and now Wynn on IR.

We will need 1 slot open for emergencies, we all know who. Wynn is done for the year unfortunately.
 
Jssanto said:
I like Cracraft.
Losing Wynn is a blow. Surely we will trade for an OL guy now.
the thing about trading for OL at this point is, are we getting anything better than what we already have?

If we do, what would that cost us in terms of picks and/or contract?
 
I wouldn't bring back EZ if it closes the door on Wynn (if Wynn wouldn't be able to return for the playoffs it's a moot point).

Unfortunately we may have to trade for O Line help before the deadline next week (and probably need to overpay, and pray it works out).
 
