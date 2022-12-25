 Team strength | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So we have 2 stuf receivers, 2 stud d tackles and a really good edge rusher.. x’s std ridden corpse is done, Bradley Chudd offers nothing.. mostert is a nice back. Armstead is good.. we just again don’t have enough good players when we don’t have an elite qb. We can’t stop anyone. We can’t make okays on offense when we need them. 4 weeks in a row we had ball with a chance to win.. sometimes we throw it to a giraffe who can’t make a contested catch, sometimes we throw no look brutal picks.. we can win the last 2 if we just get the first read open and hit the timing routes against bad offenses
 
Rookie head coach without answers. Video games are no substitute for experience
 
