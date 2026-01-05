 Team theme song | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Team theme song

Highzenga

Highzenga

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 13, 2012
Messages
4,839
Reaction score
6,840
Location
Fort Lauderdale
I haven’t been to a dolphin game for a while. Do we have a team theme song like Pittsburgh has the “renegade” song? If not, we should
 
Highzenga said:
Yes I know that one. Maybe I should delete the post.
Click to expand...
Nah, let it ride! Let's comiscerate through song!

And yeah, that's the theme song played in the stadium. We do not have a rally song like Styx though. We have Will Smith and Pitbull. Not quite the same.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom