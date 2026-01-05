Highzenga
I haven’t been to a dolphin game for a while. Do we have a team theme song like Pittsburgh has the “renegade” song? If not, we should
Yes I know that one. Maybe I should delete the post.It's old and it's great, but it makes me more sad then happy at this point....
Miami has the Dolphins..... That's about where it should end at this point...
Need a new dj
And yeah, that's the theme song played in the stadium. We do not have a rally song like Styx though. We have Will Smith and Pitbull. Not quite the same.
Might I recommend…
Welcome to the offseason.
I believe they used to play this in the late 80’s early 90’s
We need a bad ass songHad to pause what I was doing and listen to this. Also love the guitar intro to Lonely is the night. Good sheet.