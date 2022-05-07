Teambuilding 101

Now that we're starting to talk about the final roster (and the Practice Squad), I thought I might weigh in on some theories about setting your roster.



The first idea that I'd like to loudly take issue with is the misguided notion that you break camp with your best 53. Every year, I see posters screaming that "Smart teams do this", when this just ain't so. I can hear them now, "Fever, you've lost your mind... again. Everybody knows that you have to be all in on winning right now or fans won't come to the stadium! You gotz to take yer bestest players!!!"



Well, no... you don't cut your early round picks because a 32-year-old vet is outperforming the new guy currently. Right? Of course not. Nor do you keep a 28-year-old backup who doesn't play any special teams over a 24-year-old rookie who does. So... no, you don't keep your 'best' 53. There are many roles on a team that do not show up on that stat sheet.



A smart GM also weighs a player's potential vs. their 'now'. We've touched on this before when we've discussed draft theory. Do you take a mediocre player from a major conference who is likely tapped out, or do you take a shot on a guy from a minor conference who hasn't received the same coaching and training regimen? The same thing applies to that final 53; you just might protect the player that you believe will be better in the long run, over the useful immediate return.



...and this leads me back to the Practice Squad. First of all, let's be honest. Very few players make the leap from PS to the main roster the following year... Very few, and the ones that do, are mostly bottom of the roster types who never really flourish into a long-term starter. Oh it happens, so don't bother giving me one of the few examples who have managed it, but it doesn't happen often or with a very large percentage of your guys.



So the PS is worthless? Right?



Well, no... they are your tackling dummies during the week before the game. If you can get guys to continually emulate what your upcoming foes are going to do, then you've got a viable PS member. For some of these guys, intelligence and the ability to mimic 4 different ways of playing football can be VERY valuable. My take is that the guys who spend 2-4 years on a practice squad are JUST these kind of guys.



Will they ever play many games in the NFL... not a chance in Hell. My guess... there might be 3-4 players on the entire PS that have any hopes whatsoever. So my take on whether a player should be stashed is... is he one of those 3-4 guys or is he just a tackling dummy? The rest of your PS has include a certain number of players from each position just to manage a full practice schedule. (For instance, you'll need one TE, 3 linemen, 2 WRs, a RB, etc... and you may cut a 'better player' just so you can have enough of a different position to run a decent practice.)



Now... given what I've said above, how do you construct your 53 and your PS for maximum efficiency while still trying to win, and protecting players who are not succeeding... yet. Good luck...