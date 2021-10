I feel for Tua, I honestly do. He’s an incredible human being from all accounts and certainly didn’t ask for this situation.



Kids dream of going pro their whole life, some of whom are thrown into impossible situations. Tua seems to be the epitome of that.



The other day Jeff Darlington - a very knowledgeable and trustworthy source - compared the Tua/Flo situation to Elway and Tebow. If that’s the case, Flores deserves to be canned tomorrow.