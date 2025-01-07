 Teams we could trade Tyreek to? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Teams we could trade Tyreek to?

V

VAFinsfan72

Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2024
Messages
2,827
Reaction score
5,739
Age
52
Location
Virginia
I think the Packers would be a perfect destination for Tyreek. He will love it in Green Bay.

They have over $62M in cap space in 2025 so they can afford him.

Christian Watson suffered a torn ACL yesterday so he could miss all or most of next year.

They really don't have a number 1 WR, they have a few 2's and 3's, Reed, Doubs and Wicks.

His dead cap hit if we trade him pre June 1 would be $28.3M with about $600K in cap savings.

His cap number if he is on the team in 2025 is about $27.7M.

He has no more guaranteed money remaining on his contract after 2025.

Lets say we could get a 2nd in 2025 and a 3rd in 2026.
 
How bout NE? Give Drake Maye a real weapon. They have the space to take on his contract
 
Agreed. Green Bay is too good of an organization to deal with his nonsense. They aren’t a circus show like we are.
 
