Teams we could trade Tyreek to?

VAFinsfan72
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2024
- Messages
- 2,827
- Reaction score
- 5,739
- Age
- 52
- Location
- Virginia
I think the Packers would be a perfect destination for Tyreek. He will love it in Green Bay.
They have over $62M in cap space in 2025 so they can afford him.
Christian Watson suffered a torn ACL yesterday so he could miss all or most of next year.
They really don't have a number 1 WR, they have a few 2's and 3's, Reed, Doubs and Wicks.
His dead cap hit if we trade him pre June 1 would be $28.3M with about $600K in cap savings.
His cap number if he is on the team in 2025 is about $27.7M.
He has no more guaranteed money remaining on his contract after 2025.
Lets say we could get a 2nd in 2025 and a 3rd in 2026.
They have over $62M in cap space in 2025 so they can afford him.
Christian Watson suffered a torn ACL yesterday so he could miss all or most of next year.
They really don't have a number 1 WR, they have a few 2's and 3's, Reed, Doubs and Wicks.
His dead cap hit if we trade him pre June 1 would be $28.3M with about $600K in cap savings.
His cap number if he is on the team in 2025 is about $27.7M.
He has no more guaranteed money remaining on his contract after 2025.
Lets say we could get a 2nd in 2025 and a 3rd in 2026.