Tear It Down...Again

McDaniel and Tua and company ain't gonna get it done. Tear it all down and start all over again.
We have too many good young players on the defensive side to tank properly. We are in a bad spot.Yup.
I’d trade Tua before paying him for sure. Would also trade Hill, Ramsey, etc. — aging players with plus value. Tag + trade Wilkins.
See if you can get the ammo to move up for Caleb Williams or just start Mike White and tank the season away for 2025. You are NOTHING without a true franchise QB.
This team's roster is much better than its GameDay coaching.And get rid of Grier. That clown has been here for 20 years .... 0 playoff wins..