Tear It Down...Again

Yep but first a classic lolphins 6-11 season next year

There were some people here who saw this last year and called it and got ripped for it

Mike mcdaniel is the most worthless coach we have had since Joe Philbin.

He was handed a super bowl roster and drove it directly into a concrete barrier

Horrible management of personell and incompetent play calling

We are ****ed
 
Yup.

I’d trade Tua before paying him for sure. Would also trade Hill, Ramsey, etc. — aging players with plus value. Tag + trade Wilkins.

See if you can get the ammo to move up for Caleb Williams or just start Mike White and tank the season away for 2025. You are NOTHING without a true franchise QB.

None of this is gonna happen though. We’re gonna waste a minimum of 2-3 more seasons with a HC/QB that will NEVER win when it matters most. We are the Miami Dolphins after all.
 
We have too many good young players on the defensive side to tank properly. We are in a bad spot.
 
FIRE MCMORON
HIRE BILL BELLICHEK
TRADE TUA
TRADE FOR JUSTIN FIELDS

IF TUA IS THE QB NEXT YEAR FOR THIS TEAM I WILL ROOT FOR THE JAGS OR ANOTHER TEAM
 
Im ok with giving Mcdaniel more time. He turned an extremely limited QB into the nfl passing leader. If he had a Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes hed kill it. You put Tua on the Bills or Chiefs and they dont win 8 games.

Pay Tua and its gonne be Tannehill 2.0, wont win anything meaningful but will make alot of money.
 
Flores was right, Tua cares more about golf than football
 
