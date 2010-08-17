Techniques and Gaps Explained...

i understand a lot about football,and the responsibilities of the players out on the field,but there are certain things i don't quite get and would like to learn so i can have an even better understanding of the game...if somebody says to me that player X is a 5 Technique DE or is a 3 Technique or even a 0 Technique,or that player Y's responsibility is to control the A gap or B gap...what's the A&B gaps and what is a 5,3,or even 0 technique defensive player and what's his responsibility? some of you may think..damn dude,how do you not understand what all that means...well,i don't and want to learn,so help a fellow fins fan out ok...
 
The A-gaps are the gaps on either side of the center... between the center and guards...

The B-gaps are the gaps between the guards and tackles...

The C-gaps are between the offensive tackles and tight end...

The D-gaps are outside of the tight end...






The techniques are in reference to how and where the defensive guy lines up...



0-technique = lined up nose to nose with the center (a nose tackle)...

1-technique = lined up in the middle of the A-gap...

2-technique = lined up nose to nose with the guard..

3-technique = lined up on the outside shoulder of the RG... responsible for the B-gap. A "one-gapper".... (think Warren Sapp, John Randle, etc.)

4-technique = lined up nose to nose with the offensive tackle..

5-technique = lined up on th outside shoulder of the offensive tackle (a RDE in a 3-4 defense)

6-technique = lined up on the tight end..

7-technique = lined up on the inside shoulder of the tight end and outside shoulder of the offensive tackle... (think Jared Allen, Michael Strahan, etc.)

8-technique = lined up on the "ghost" on the outside shoulder of the tight end..

9-technique = nose lined up on the outside shoulder of the tight end...
 
yup
 
Ted,Thank You for that...i knew there was a 5,3,&0 technique,but i didn't know there were other techniques..but again,ty...
 
Hmmm.... maybe the mods would allow an "X's and O's Primer" to be a sticky. A post like Ted's would belong there, IMO.
 
this one needs to be stickied for sure. i even get confused with the techniques from time to time - especially when it's CK and slimm having their weekly pissing contests. great job explaining it slimm.
 
No kidding. In my less smart days I thought "technique=# of gap responsibilities." Had I known there were at least ten of them, I (probably) would have figured out that was impossible.

:lol:
 
in some of those threads where CK and slimm go on for pages about this stuff - i have to re-read some of them b/c i get lost. talking about 5-techniques controlling the C-gap and so on - too much of that jargon and i start feeling real stupid. :lol:
 
I always found it funny that offensively it is numbered and holes for assignment and defense uses letters and gaps for assignments.
 
