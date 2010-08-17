Techniques and Gaps Explained...

The A-gaps are the gaps on either side of the center... between the center and guards...



The B-gaps are the gaps between the guards and tackles...



The C-gaps are between the offensive tackles and tight end...



The D-gaps are outside of the tight end...













The techniques are in reference to how and where the defensive guy lines up...







0-technique = lined up nose to nose with the center (a nose tackle)...



1-technique = lined up in the middle of the A-gap...



2-technique = lined up nose to nose with the guard..



3-technique = lined up on the outside shoulder of the RG... responsible for the B-gap. A "one-gapper".... (think Warren Sapp, John Randle, etc.)



4-technique = lined up nose to nose with the offensive tackle..



5-technique = lined up on th outside shoulder of the offensive tackle (a RDE in a 3-4 defense)



6-technique = lined up on the tight end..



7-technique = lined up on the inside shoulder of the tight end and outside shoulder of the offensive tackle... (think Jared Allen, Michael Strahan, etc.)



8-technique = lined up on the "ghost" on the outside shoulder of the tight end..



9-technique = nose lined up on the outside shoulder of the tight end...