Techniques and Gaps Explained...

i understand a lot about football,and the responsibilities of the players out on the field,but there are certain things i don't quite get and would like to learn so i can have an even better understanding of the game...if somebody says to me that player X is a 5 Technique DE or is a 3 Technique or even a 0 Technique,or that player Y's responsibility is to control the A gap or B gap...what's the A&B gaps and what is a 5,3,or even 0 technique defensive player and what's his responsibility? some of you may think..damn dude,how do you not understand what all that means...well,i don't and want to learn,so help a fellow fins fan out ok...