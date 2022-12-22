 Technology | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Technology

I was drinking last night and thinking which is a dangerous combination. Why can't they have some kind of technology in the ball to tell when it crosses the first down marker or touchdown or whatever? They already use AWS to track the speed of the players this and that but we have nothing to track first downs if the ball touches the ground when the receiver catches it whole bunch of stuff.
Just thought I'd share my two cents. That's probably not worth half a percent but it's what it is
 
Just watched World Cup soccer and saw the technology they had for offsides. Surely that exact tech could be used for football. Also, if one was to say that in football the ball could be obscured with players, then I am sure there would be tech to place in the ball to give it's exact location.

Now just need tech to help refs decide horrible roughing the passer and intentional grounding calls.
 
The technology is there it's used in soccer. The NFL is scared to implement it because they can't throw games or determine the outcome by referees.
 
BC Phins4Life said:
Just watched World Cup soccer and saw the technology they had for offsides. Surely that exact tech could be used for football. Also, if one was to say that in football the ball could be obscured with players, then I am sure there would be tech to place in the ball to give it's exact location.

Now just need tech to help refs decide horrible roughing the passer and intentional grounding calls.
Click to expand...
That World Cup final was an all time classic

The offsides technology was pretty neat to see
 
Yea seems a rather simple addition, I think hockey did something like that with the puck, but then they took it away because it affected the puck trajectory or something along those lines)

And how about using all these high def camera angles to quickly overrule erroneous penalties and/or catch rulings?

What about if NFL players were equiped with G-force monitors as well to aid in determining roughing penalties too. "That guy applied 100Gs of force after the QB stepped out of bounds 0.01 seconds earlier, flag him!"
 
BC Phins4Life said:
Just watched World Cup soccer and saw the technology they had for offsides. Surely that exact tech could be used for football. Also, if one was to say that in football the ball could be obscured with players, then I am sure there would be tech to place in the ball to give it's exact location.

Now just need tech to help refs decide horrible roughing the passer and intentional grounding calls.
Click to expand...

Technology has it's limits. Would likely work well with TD/1D. But pass interference? Not so sure. Roughing the passer? Intentional grounding would require a specific limit, say, 20', but even then, was the QB being hit, is it snowy and the ball slipped? I wouldn't be against some technology, but there will always be judgement calls
 
Didn’t they do something like this in the USFL this past season?
 
if a new rule would benefit the Dolphins then the NFL would not implement it
 
