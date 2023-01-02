 Teddy is out next week possibly | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Teddy is out next week possibly

This team ain’t winning squat with Skylar Thompson. The seasons effectively over barring some miracle of Tua being ready which per Jay Glazer is a fantasy because Miami is targeting a hypothetical playoff game as Tuas potential return at the earliest.
 
And that won’t happen if Skylar plays against the Jets.
 
I don’t understand Miami’s approach here. Shouldn’t Tua’s return be based off the doctor’s advice and Tua? To me, the teams response should be that he’s day to day instead of saying “he’ll be back for week 1 of the playoffs”.
 
The norm after a second concussion is at least those 2 weeks. Pro football doc had said that previously.

Basically he won’t have a doc clear him this quickly.
 
