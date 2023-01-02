 Teddy is out next week. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Teddy is out next week.

Pretty clear Teddy didn’t feel like playing today. He doesn’t want to get hit anymore and just came down here for a paid vacation.
 
This team ain’t winning squat with Skylar Thompson. The seasons effectively over barring some miracle of Tua being ready which per Jay Glazer is a fantasy because Miami is targeting a hypothetical playoff game as Tuas potential return at the earliest.
 
Someone do some voodoo magic or whatever type magic you can conjure up to make it so Tua can start at QB on Sunday.
 
And that won’t happen if Skylar plays against the Jets.
 
I don’t understand Miami’s approach here. Shouldn’t Tua’s return be based off the doctor’s advice and Tua? To me, the teams response should be that he’s day to day instead of saying “he’ll be back for week 1 of the playoffs”.
 
