Teddy is out next week.

Teddy has a broken finger per NFL sources.
What a mess..
And that won’t happen if Skylar plays against the Jets.This team ain’t winning squat with Skylar Thompson. The seasons effectively over barring some miracle of Tua being ready which per Jay Glazer is a fantasy because Miami is targeting a hypothetical playoff game as Tuas potential return at the earliest.
I don’t understand Miami’s approach here. Shouldn’t Tua’s return be based off the doctor’s advice and Tua? To me, the teams response should be that he’s day to day instead of saying “he’ll be back for week 1 of the playoffs”.This team ain’t winning squat with Skylar Thompson. The seasons effectively over barring some miracle of Tua being ready which per Jay Glazer is a fantasy because Miami is targeting a hypothetical playoff game as Tuas potential return at the earliest.