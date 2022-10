The biggest thing I am worried about is limiting turnovers, especially late. Just can't beat yourself. That's helped the Jets get to 2-2.



I think McCoach will scheme the receivers open. A week of practice as the starter should help in terms of communication with receivers. Take the throws within the offense, and hopefully we can run the football.



Ideally, we win the turnover battle. It might come down to that. Just don't beat yourself and this is eminently do-able.