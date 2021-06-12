 Ten things that could prevent the Dolphins from making playoffs in 202 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ten things that could prevent the Dolphins from making playoffs in 202

Omar Kelly: Ten things that could prevent the Dolphins from making playoffs in 2021

The Miami Dolphins took a significant step forward last season by producing the franchise’s second winning season in a decade. This upcoming season should be about ensuring they keep moving forward instead of taking a step back — like this organization typically does. To avoid regression, Miami...
Omar Kelly article for those that refuse to read his stuff

a lot of these don’t make sense about how they affect Miami making the playoffs this year
 
Ten things that prevent me from reading a Omar article. Now that a headline.
 
I only made it through the first 5 and none of those were anything that required special thought. They made little sense.
How does gisecki and Baker being in the last year of their contract have anything to do with our playoff ability this year?
 
