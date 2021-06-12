Ten things that could prevent the Dolphins from making playoffs in 2021

If you listen to the Q&A media avails, all the players are like Flo. His mentality is visible in each player, whether they are a rookie or multi-year vet. All the answers are I'm here, working with my team and coaches, trying to learn as much as I can, trying to get better every day.



That does not sound like a team that will allow distractions or contracts to interrupt team goals. They all are focused and determined. However, that doesn't determine success, but if history is a factor, we all know this team is set up for double digit wins. We know from last year, that 10 wins simply isn't good enough. This does not appear to be a distracted team. I think this will be a fun year.