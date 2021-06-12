 Ten things that could prevent the Dolphins from making playoffs in 2021 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ten things that could prevent the Dolphins from making playoffs in 2021

www.yahoo.com

Omar Kelly: Ten things that could prevent the Dolphins from making playoffs in 2021

The Miami Dolphins took a significant step forward last season by producing the franchise’s second winning season in a decade. This upcoming season should be about ensuring they keep moving forward instead of taking a step back — like this organization typically does. To avoid regression, Miami...
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

Omar Kelly article for those that refuse to read his stuff

a lot of these don’t make sense about how they affect Miami making the playoffs this year
 
Sarnics13 said:
I only made it through the first 5 and none of those were anything that required special thought. They made little sense.
How does gisecki and Baker being in the last year of their contract have anything to do with our playoff ability this year?
I could see if he hinted they could be distractions. Nope.
 
If you listen to the Q&A media avails, all the players are like Flo. His mentality is visible in each player, whether they are a rookie or multi-year vet. All the answers are I'm here, working with my team and coaches, trying to learn as much as I can, trying to get better every day.

That does not sound like a team that will allow distractions or contracts to interrupt team goals. They all are focused and determined. However, that doesn't determine success, but if history is a factor, we all know this team is set up for double digit wins. We know from last year, that 10 wins simply isn't good enough. This does not appear to be a distracted team. I think this will be a fun year.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
I'm not giving that idiot any clicks
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
My biggest worry is the co-offensive coordinator
Click to expand...
I really don't understand the trepidation with this.

What difference does a "title" make? Flo is a strong figure as a HC, and I'm sure responsibilities will be clearly defined.

None of the arguments against I have heard so far are compelling.

These coaches are all working toward the same goal.
 
I won’t read his silly article. But I got one of my own and it’s genius:

Not winning enough games to qualify.
 
I didn't obviously read an Omar article

I suspect they were these

!. Miami gets Watson for Howard, 8 firsts, Tua, Waddle, and 5 more starters and we somehow don't make it when Watson gets arrested
2. We trade for Rodgers and see one except he retires
3. Joe Namath comes back to lead the Jets to a division title
4. The Dolphins agree to play all their home games in London, Madrid, Tokyo, Boston, Mexico City, Havana, Jerusalem and Fort St. John (woohoo I'll be there) and get little to no home support. Oh wait, would that matter
5. Hurricane season is a really bad one in South Florida
6. Don't say, don't think it , dammit...Tua's Hip
7. Flores quits just before the season begins and we get another Saban like season
8. Greg Camarillo drops that pass
9. Belicheck re-acquires Brady
10. Cause Omar said so!
 
