Tentacles from the Tunsil trade strikes again!

According to news reports, the Denver Broncos are sending its 2023 first-round (plus two second-rounders) pick it received from Miami in the Bradley Chubb trade to NO Saints in exchange for Sean Payton.

The Dolphins got Chubb in a deal where they gave up a 2023 first-round that belonged to the San Francisco 49ers before they traded it to Miami for a pick that once belonged to the Houston Texans but came over in that Tunsil mega trade in 2019.

Plus, the “life“ of the trade will continue on with the two additional second-rounders. Has there ever been a single trade parlayed for so many resources?
 
