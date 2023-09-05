Terron Armstead already a question mark after missing Miami Dolphins practice The start of the 2023 season may take a little longer for Miami Dolphins top left tackle, Terron Armstead. Armstead did not practice on Monday ahead of the week

The start of the 2023 season may take a little longer for Miami Dolphins top left tackle, Terron Armstead. Armstead did not practice on Monday ahead of the week one opener in Los Angeles and there is some concern that he will not play this week.Trainers, according to reports, have cautioned Armstead from practicing as he deals with yet another minor yet nagging injury. Armstead has yet to complete a full season of work since joining the NFL 11 years ago. He has come close, competing in 14 games twice and 15 once. Last season he played in 13 games and only 8 the year before.Without Armstead, the Dolphins will likely start Kendall Lamm on the outside. Lamm has played well but he is not the level of Armstead. Miami's first game out of the gate won't be an easy one and if they do indeed head to LA without their best LT, it could end up as a big problem.In other injury news, the Dolphins were able to get Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane back on the practice field and both are expected to be ready for Sunday's contest.Armstead was named one of six team captains for the 2023 season.Tua TagovailoaTerron ArmsteadTyreek HillChristian WilkinsJevon HollandXavien HowardAlec IngoldWe should know more about Armstead's status when the team releases their week one injury report later this week. It will not be surprising if he is listed as questionable. When the team flys to L.A. later this week, it will be interesting is Armstead makes the trip.