Terron Armstead, can we stop with the excuses finally?

Guy didn't even last 7 fuggin quarters, again!. Barely even had some work in preseason.
Guy was a bad signing to begin with, I hated it then. He's a China doll. He's actually set us back 5yrs in oline development. I don't want to hear any more nonsense about him being a good teammate or mentor (while he gets paid to sit on IR).
Dude has to get to steppin with his big bag of cash.
