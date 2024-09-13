 Terron Armstead, can we stop with the excuses finally? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Terron Armstead, can we stop with the excuses finally?

Guy didn't even last 7 fuggin quarters, again!. Barely even had some work in preseason.

Guy was a bad signing to begin with, I hated it then. He's a China doll. He's actually set us back 5yrs in oline development. I don't want to hear any more nonsense about him being a good teammate or mentor (while he gets paid to sit on IR).

Dude has to get to steppin with his big bag of cash.
 
Grier has some moments of good but he's just made too many mistakes including relying on injury prone veterans. I'd rather have a bunch of healthy decent players for cheaper than 1 good expensive player who can't stay healthy.
 
