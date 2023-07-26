Terron Armstead Had Knee Scoped Last Month

MDFINFAN
Andy Slater of FoxSports 640 is reporting that Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead is on the ACTIVE/PUP list because last month, he had his knee scoped. Per Slater, Armstead is expected to be fine for the regular season and is training at this time.
https://dolphinstalk.com/2023/07/te...-month-on-track-for-week-1-of-regular-season/
