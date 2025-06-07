Terron Armstead on his retirement: “I was only able to play under the pain meds”

Golphindolphin
He was even tougher than we thought -
"The 33-year-old Armstead played 12 NFL seasons but said a knee injury that he initially suffered in 2015 never fully healed.
“I’ve been dealing with a knee since my third year in the league,” Armstead said. “I didn’t see a practice field at all, and not because I didn’t want to or the Dolphins just wanted me to rest. It’s like I literally couldn’t walk. After a game on Sunday, I wouldn’t be able to walk on my own, under my own power, until Wednesday, Thursday. So I was only able to play under the pain meds. I couldn’t put any pressure on my knee, so it was like, I can’t keep doing that to myself.”"
https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profo...t-i-was-only-able-to-play-under-the-pain-meds
And a short video clip
