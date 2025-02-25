 Terron Armstead Restructuring To The League Minimum | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Terron Armstead Restructuring To The League Minimum

Wonder if this means vet minimum which is like 1.2 million or his he’s just giving up his base salary and the minimum is his guaranteed money. Not sure how he could go down to vet minimum since pretty sure that guaranteed money has already been paid out to him.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Yes, this move does raise some questions. Cool as hell thing to do though (from what I can tell) Can anyone think of any player ever having done this?
 
The Bopkin said:
Found it guess they already updated his contract on spotrac so yes it’s the same as a June 1st cut savings but he gave it to us now. He’ll still get 9 million against the cap this year and 10 next year if/when he retires. So move isn’t as freeing as first thought but he pretty much just gave up his base salary. Most likely means he’s already made up his mind and this allows Miami the money now without having to wait until June 1st to spend it. Saves us 14 million this year right now and should put us around 15-20 million depending on where the cap lands believe it was reported between like 275 and 281.

IMG_0552.png
 
I know he was always hurt, but with the things he could control, he was/is a guy that i could root for.
 
MARINO1384 said:
It will probably be a vet min base salary so 1.255m plus whatever was paid in guarantees. If it is just base salary that still equals roughly 12m in savings.
 
This restructure saves the team up front about $13.7 million, and they were about $800K under the cap as of today, so this alone has the Dolphins at about $14.5 million under. A few more restructures (like Chubb, Jackson and Seiler) and they will have around $41 million to work with this year. That doesn't even account for the Tua contract restructure they could do that would boost it to $60 million in space.
 
