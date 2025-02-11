 Terron Armstead Retirement Financial Planning | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Terron Armstead Retirement Financial Planning

For those who are not aware yet, this site did a good job extrapolating.

Financial Planning The Terron Armstead 2025 Decision

Terron must first make his decision — then the Dolphins must make theirs.
Should Armstead choose to retire, Miami could restructure his salary to the $1.21M minimum from $13.3M and remove the “likely to be received” incentives and per-game active bonus schedules from their cap books — for savings of $13.79M immediately upon the restructuring. Then, after June 1st, when a hypothetical retirement is finalized, they could remove the amended minimum salary for Armstead off their books, as well as convert him to the reserve/retired list.

These financials are laid out below:



This decision from Armstead would save Miami $13.79M in cap space at the start of the league year, $15M starting on June 2nd, and $11.414M in 2026 cap space. The team would carry an additional $10.732M dead cap charge in 2026 for the remainder of his prorated cap charges.
 
