Terron Armstead - "There's no limit" (if)....

Tua, Chubb, J. Phillips stay healthy
"I wholeheartedly believe in Tua. I believe in his ability, I've seen him snap into a mode that was familiar to me, from Drew Brees. That's why I have no problem making that comparison. The consistency of that, him snapping into that assassin mode, that sniper mode, that's that championship DNA that we want to see more consistently. I believe he can do it. I believe we can keep him upright up front. I believe the Dolphins season comes down to Tua's availability and if we can get Bradley Chubb & Jaelan Phillips healthy on that defense. I think those two guys healthy, with Chop Robinson, it changes the whole dynamic of the team." - Terron Armstead
https://atozsports.com/nfl/miami-do...s-drew-brees-comparison-keys-to-victory-2025/
