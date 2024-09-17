 Terron Armstead | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Terron Armstead

If Terron Armstead is pulled out of Sunday's game (injury), who will most likely replace him, Kendall Lamm or Patrick Paul?

Curious to know your thoughts.
Hope for Paul keep lamb as the swing backup and live with the mistakes
Lama offers very little as far as physicality on an already not physical line


He’s got a mean streak and he’s a better run blocker, so of course they will go with lamm
 
Skylar better have 7-10 rushes in this game or I’ll be more pissed then I already am
 
