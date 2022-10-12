 Terron Toestead | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Terron Toestead

How should he deal with his toe injury?

  • Suck it up and play

    Votes: 4 25.0%

  • Rest and Relaxtion

    Votes: 1 6.3%

  • Physical Therapy (And relaxation)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Local Anesthetics (Play immediately)

    Votes: 3 18.8%

  • Amputation (Miss 1 week due to healing of the wound)

    Votes: 2 12.5%

  • Amputation (Play anyway)

    Votes: 4 25.0%

  • Which Toe?

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • other

    Votes: 1 6.3%

  • Ask Rex Ryan

    Votes: 1 6.3%
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Leave him out if Tua isn’t playing need him healthy to protect Tan Marino
 
lurking

lurking

When you’re 300+pounds you need all ten to be somewhat competitive against another 300+ pounder. JMO
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Swiss said:
I think if he doesn't play he'll have a lot more time to relax towards the end of the season. The line without him is an abomination.

Was there an update on Austin Jackson?
Click to expand...
I havent seen one, maybe one of the newshounds knows.

toes-owie.gif
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

We need him at his best. Brandon Shell can hold down the fort.

Too many people treating these players like pieces on a chess board. They are human beings at the end of the day. T-Stead clearly has been playing through the issue but the pain may be too much to bear.
 
Swiss

Swiss

Adam First said:
We need him at his best. Brandon Shell can hold down the fort.

Too many people treating these players like pieces on a chess board. They are human beings at the end of the day. T-Stead clearly has been playing through the issue but the pain may be too much to bear.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't say he can hold down the fort. He can exist in the fort and open the doors for the enemy pretty well.

 
