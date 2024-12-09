 Texans 12/8/24 Preview Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Texans 12/8/24 Preview Thread

mekadave

mekadave

OL Watcher
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2021
Messages
2,792
Reaction score
6,327
Location
Houston
So the Texans are up next. I like this because I'll be able to watch the game on TV instead of my PC.

I still remember the local NBC affiliate's season preview from a few months ago: the beat reporters were predicting the Texans' record and when they got to the Fins game, they were dismissive as hell and their entire preview discussion was "The Texans are a more physical team than the Dolphins. They'll beat them easily. Next!" Just straight up insulting, and I haven't forgotten it.

I really want to see the Texans and their reporters eat crow this weekend. Fingers crossed.
 
Nico Collins is going to absolute shred our secondary. Weaver might need to start packing his bags now or have a real good plan to deal with him and Dell.
 
