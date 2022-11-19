 Texans a Trap Game? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Texans a Trap Game?

foozool13

foozool13

Yes, I know they are just the Texans, but this has the makings of a trap game.

1. We were on a nice roll of wins, hopefully the bye week didn’t dampen that momentum.

2. We play the @49ers right after and I know MMD circled that game as soon as the schedule came out.

3. We are at home after a bye vs a pretty mediocre team, hopefully we can stay focused.

4. The Texan historically play us very well even when they were/are a dumpster fire.

Now none of this means we will lose, but I think this game could be a lot closer and nerve wrecking than we think.
 
As long as they win my even one point, I really don’t care how nerve wrecking the game is.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

I think you are thinking about the Dolphins of the past. If we can't get past the Texans we won't get past anyone.

You are right though... any given Sunday... but if this team is for real, it will get the win whether close or not.
 
superphin

superphin

Texans are 32nd vs the run and 24th vs the Pass
Their offense is 28th in points

A whole lot of things have to go sideways for us to lose to this team. Could it happen of course it's football but I trust McDaniel to get this team right for this game even if it means getting them right at halftime during the game.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

I would usually think so, but this team has a different energy. But I could see how our guys could fall easily into thinking it would be a walk in the park since Houston is not a great team.


Its A Trap Movie GIF by Star Wars
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Tua is 4-0 against BB

BB was historically great against rookie QBs we know how history means nothing in these match ups vs the mentally tough
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

Dogbone34 said:
Coach Mike should focus less on the game plan and more on bringing a large lobster trap into the locker room.

This will help the players understand it's a trap game...
Click to expand...
Haha, but don't even go there!
 
Goonies

Goonies

Miami might score 50 points, they're going to run all over the texans. This has blowout written all over it. Miami's offense is scary and almost hitting on all cylinders. " Pray for Tua" & pray for the whole teams health. This team has some magical shit going on when tua is leading us. Stay healthy , win the division & on to the Super Bowl.
 
Miami151

Miami151

Miami Herald headline the day after the game:
“Hawaiian Houdini Hangs Half-Hundred on Houston”
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Someone had to bring this up? Come on admit it, you couldn’t wait until we won a few games in a row so you could start this thread.
 
