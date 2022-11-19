Texans a Trap Game?

Yes, I know they are just the Texans, but this has the makings of a trap game.



1. We were on a nice roll of wins, hopefully the bye week didn’t dampen that momentum.



2. We play the @49ers right after and I know MMD circled that game as soon as the schedule came out.



3. We are at home after a bye vs a pretty mediocre team, hopefully we can stay focused.



4. The Texan historically play us very well even when they were/are a dumpster fire.



Now none of this means we will lose, but I think this game could be a lot closer and nerve wrecking than we think.