Texan's Bill O'brien Fired: Dolphins' 1st, 2nd Pics Looking Yet More Delectable

Are there any players out there that you'd be willing to trade those picks for? How about that McLaurin kid on the Redskins? They'd love another late 1st round pick, no? Do any bad teams have a good linebacker we could get?

Honestly, I would much rather have a quality NFL player 28 yrs old or younger than a draft pick. Trash teams that aren't going anywhere, especially if their cap situation sucks, would rather have the draft pick than a player, IMO. Now is a great time to take advantage of another team's bad fortune. No?