Texan's Bill O'brien Fired: Dolphins' 1st, 2nd Pics Looking Yet More Delectable

ATL_PHIN_FAN

ATL_PHIN_FAN

Winner Under Construction
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 7, 2012
Messages
1,929
Reaction score
1,065
Location
Atlanta
Licking my lips while rubbing hands with merciless anticipation! :good::munch:

Hey, didn't see that this was specifically reported anywhere on FH. If I'm wrong, feel free to merge, move or delete. At the time I posted, didn't know it was two day old news lol

 
Last edited:
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
5,254
Reaction score
5,304
Location
Allentown, Pa
Ya we’ve been talking about this in virtually every thread for the last few weeks.
No doubt everyone is keeping tabs on Houston.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
357
Reaction score
338
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
Are there any players out there that you'd be willing to trade those picks for? How about that McLaurin kid on the Redskins? They'd love another late 1st round pick, no? Do any bad teams have a good linebacker we could get?
Honestly, I would much rather have a quality NFL player 28 yrs old or younger than a draft pick. Trash teams that aren't going anywhere, especially if their cap situation sucks, would rather have the draft pick than a player, IMO. Now is a great time to take advantage of another team's bad fortune. No?
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
357
Reaction score
338
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
On a side note (and not for us), I think some team is going to get a steal on Darnold at some point. If the Jets cut bait on him to draft Lawrence or Fields and trade Darnold away, I think that could wind up working Very well for some team. Honestly, I think the 49ers would be smart to see if they could improve on Jimmy G. Jimmy G is a 'game manager' and showed that he couldn't make the big plays when they needed to get made.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom