Someone will win. If the Colts lose, it's good for the Dolphins playoff prospects. If the the Texans lose it's good for the Dolphins Draft picks. I won't be rooting hard either way. I will just accept the result and take pleasure in looking at the positives from whoever loses.

This game actually distills the dilemma of many Miami Dolphin fans on Finheaven. Improving this year's prospects for the team versus better Draft capital.