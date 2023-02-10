Texans hire (former phins DC) Matt Burke

utahphinsfan
Ahh, biscuits!
He has served as a defensive coordinator before, with the Miami Dolphins from 2017 to 2018 under coach Adam Gase.
Sources: Texans to name Burke as DC, meet Kliff
Matt Burke, who served as the Cardinals' defensive line coach in 2022, has agreed to be the Texans' new defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN. A source told ESPN's Dan Graziano that Kliff Kingsbury met with the team Friday.
