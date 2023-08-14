Texans New HC may give us an important look this week on Defense

As I'm sure all of you remember - new Texans HC Ryans was the SF DC that first introduced the defense that gave us such fits last season by dropping the LB's into deeper coverage zones and by using them to bang our WR's on their routes. Now that he is in Houston, we may get to see our Offense face a little of that again this week.

If we do see it again our rushing attack is the best way to get them out of it. We may see a lot of our run game in the first half, something I'd love to see us do.



I have noticed that we are working "RB's out of the backfield" more than ever this season, and all of our RB's are good at it. I think it's a great way to counter those deeper drops and the contact emphasis the LB's are putting on our WR's. Our RB's can create some problems for that scheme by catching the ball near the line of scrimmage and creating some run after catch.