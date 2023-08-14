 Texans New HC may give us an important look this week on Defense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Texans New HC may give us an important look this week on Defense

As I'm sure all of you remember - new Texans HC Ryans was the SF DC that first introduced the defense that gave us such fits last season by dropping the LB's into deeper coverage zones and by using them to bang our WR's on their routes. Now that he is in Houston, we may get to see our Offense face a little of that again this week.
If we do see it again our rushing attack is the best way to get them out of it. We may see a lot of our run game in the first half, something I'd love to see us do.

I have noticed that we are working "RB's out of the backfield" more than ever this season, and all of our RB's are good at it. I think it's a great way to counter those deeper drops and the contact emphasis the LB's are putting on our WR's. Our RB's can create some problems for that scheme by catching the ball near the line of scrimmage and creating some run after catch.
 
Not to disregard your post, but a just off Tua threw all over that defense and only Mahomes did better. It really wasn't a stifling defense that beat us. A late fumble near our goal line turned a close game to a blowout. Tua was a tick off in timing and accuracy, possibly due to MVP hype and McD going back to SF for first game. It was the chargers who stifled us.

But....yes he's a defensive guy and going up against a good young defensive coach will give us good work...but chances are there's not much to take from what they will show in this game as preseason is ultra vanilla scheme wise offensively as well as defensively for all teams....also it's not like Houston has a juggernaut defense at this current time.

Coach, I love your posts and insight and look forward to it every time, but had to set record straight just a wee bit on that SF blow out game. It was an outlier, they were not the blueprint.
 
cullenbigcstill said:
Not to disregard your post, but a just off Tua threw all over that defense and only Mahomes did better. It really wasn't a stifling defense that beat us. A late fumble near our goal line turned a close game to a blowout. Tua was a tick off in timing and accuracy, possibly due to MVP hype and McD going back to SF for first game. It was the chargers who stifled us.
Yea, if I remember, this was the 2nd week playing a west coast team. The players did not return home and stayed in California during that 2 week game span. I dont think Tua had his confidence back from the concussion and the poor game he played the week before in San Fran. Tua played poorly during both game (Chargers and 49ers), and it wasn't because of the defensive schemes. He missed easy throws, had terrible ball placement and just looked off for whatever reason.

I do think Ryans going to throw some interesting schemes though (as the original poster said)...
 
Something i'm seeing evolve in the practices was not there last year, Players like EZ and Berrios now present a legit threat underneath, Berrios gets up field after the catch very quickly, it is his strength, and Ez presents a physical component with speed and sure hands,

Gesicki presented no ability to turn and get upfield quickly, he presented no yac or physical component to the offense.

Sherfield was meh..We now have two major talent upgrades in that dept.

Now Mostert said he worked on his hands all summer, and unlike last year I have not seen him drop a pass, he even caught a very long wheel route which did not happen last year across the board, we also saw what our rookie running back can do underneath on friday, those four catches were impressive and natural.

we present more threats to defenses this year from the space created by waddle and hill running deep and intermediate routes.
 
Not an outlier imo.

It’s a rhythm based offense. Seems every play had either Hill or Waddle ran a short middle route while the other ran deep. Strategy was to flood the underneath with LBs and take away the underneath middle safety valve. Good things happen for the defense when Tua can’t get the ball out quick or has to throw outside numbers.

You live with the bombs and opportunistic 5 yard runs, but Fins had trouble sustaining drives. It’s why we were an awesome 3rd in yards per play but an awful 24th in 3rd down conversion. That’s a startling boom or bust difference. The 2 teams ahead of us in yards per play (KC & Buffalo) were also the 2 best teams in 3rd down conversion % as you’d expect.
 
