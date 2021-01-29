Texans not trading watson

He's starting negotiations with that statement. If you expressed that you're all jazzed to trade a player the price goes down. If it's "off the table" you're anchoring your starting position.



Similarly Grier and Flo have said This is there guy and there is no interest. That's their anchor.



If these two clubs end up in discussions for a trade they've already laid out their stance that "Watson won't be cheap" and "we won't overpay for Watson".



Ultimately I think nothing happens but it's fun to watch these guys negotiate through the media.