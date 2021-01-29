 Texans not trading watson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Texans not trading watson

R

Retnuhrace

What do you guys think about my QAnon-level conspiracy theory that I came up with: Watson actually had a hand in selecting this new coach, but he was told to continue to publicly say that he still wants to be traded, just to make sure nobody suspected that he had that much power to do that
 
zucca

Actually, the best outcome for the Texans is to do nothing with Watson. If he's truly principled enough to sit out the whole season, that helps the Texans. It guarantees them the 1.1 in 2022 and since this is at least a 3 year rebuild, they won't miss him this year. Revisit next year especially if he's coming off getting no salary and paying a fortune in fines.
 
This would be the best outcome. No more threatening Tua’s status. Jets go on with Darnold and Texans have a QB and nothing else.
 
He's starting negotiations with that statement. If you expressed that you're all jazzed to trade a player the price goes down. If it's "off the table" you're anchoring your starting position.

Similarly Grier and Flo have said This is there guy and there is no interest. That's their anchor.

If these two clubs end up in discussions for a trade they've already laid out their stance that "Watson won't be cheap" and "we won't overpay for Watson".

Ultimately I think nothing happens but it's fun to watch these guys negotiate through the media.
 
The Texans can fine Watson if he chooses to sit out but Watson is still in fine shape. The fines won't come near the guaranteed cash in 2021. Either way there is no need to rush it at all. It is going to make for some interesting stories on Draft Day.
 
He should sit. Play with cancer or cancer free (no pay) time off. But this is most likely a very weak attempt at trying to get some sort of leverage. I do not care who this young man plays for. I am a fan of his talent. But he and all of us deserve to be happy. So I am rooting for the young man unless he goes to the jets. Then F him! :p
 
