Texas Trap Game Week 12

For the Giants playing the Cowboys baby! Cause we are going to whoop the Texans. I hate that franchise. They owned us for a few years when they first came into the league, let's repay the favor.




I can already tell this is going to piss off a certain someone about posting on the main forum.
 
Last edited:
The best coaches are great off the bye week. Andy Reid is famous for it. We'll see how McDaniel handles it. It's very easy to dismiss the Texans right after the bye and before a big road trip. Gotta keep their stud rookie running back in check!
 
Dolphins BEGIN a 10 game winning Streak angainst the Texans and redeem us in the promised land!!! Just sayin!!!
 
