Texas vs Browns

It is remarkable how good CJ Shroud is. Took a no name WR corps and made them something. It is also crazy how fast the Texans have turned their team around. Browns also have done a good job turning their team around as well. Old man Flacco can still sling it. Good game so far. Shame that I do not care who wins though. Wish the Dolphins didn't have to play on frozen cement grass! Might have been as entertaining as this game.