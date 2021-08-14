Thank God Austin Jackson...

Is not Tua's blindside protector!
Hoping there is some kind of valid excuse for his performance out there in the 1st half ( piles, rolled ankle, tax problems, etc. ).
He looked slow off the snap, off-balance and "lunged" too much. Needs to keep his head up and move his goddamn feet!
