Thank God Austin Jackson...

Is not Tua's blindside protector!

Hoping there is some kind of valid excuse for his performance out there in the 1st half ( piles, rolled ankle, tax problems, etc. 🤣).

He looked slow off the snap, off-balance and "lunged" too much. Needs to keep his head up and move his goddamn feet!
 
Going to say it again, the blind side is just a myth. 9 out of 10 times when a QB gets "blindsided" its his own fault for making a bad pre snap read or locking on to one side of the field.

Pre snap awareness, peripheral vision and going through reads properly eliminates almost every "blindside" hit. Unless your tackle of the QBs opposite hand is literally not impacting the defender at all.
 
Austin Jackson was being pushed back into qb quite a few times that I noticed. that's not good enough for a 1st round LT. needs to better then that.
 
