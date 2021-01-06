Thank God we didn't draft Jonathan Taylor (RB sensation for the Indianapolis Colts with over 1,200 yards).

Hear me out. I was so bummed out when we passed on Jonathan Taylor at the bottom of the first round for Igbinoghene. I was already unhappy with the firing of O'Shea and the hiring of Chan Gailey. And I knew from years of watching (suffering through) Chan Gailey offenses that the ONLY WAY his offense really works is with a strong offensive line and a bruising RB... just... like... Jonathan Taylor. Soooooo... if we HAD picked Jonathan Taylor... guess what? We'd be in the playoffs right now at either 11-5 or maybe even 12-4. And we would be STUCK with Chan Gailey for who knows how many more years.



I'm all about ripping the band-aid off and moving on. It sucks that we wasted a 1st round pick on a CB that - from the looks of it - will take another year or two to work out IF AT ALL. Stupid pick, frankly. And it sucks even more seeing Jonathan Taylor being Jonathan Taylor and kicking arse like so many of us knew he would... for another team.



But whatever. If this was the price we had to pay to be rid of Chan Gailey... so be it. Let's hope Grier and Flo have the humility to learn from their mistakes and do better next time. Hire better. And draft better. Quit getting "clever". When it's a no-brainer it's a no-brainer. NOT hiring Chan Gailey was a no-brainer. Drafting Jonathan Taylor was a no-brainer. Quit over-thinking things.



Finally, O'Shea, in case anybody cares to know, is in the playoffs with Cleveland after helping them become one of the top passing teams and top offenses in the NFL. I love a lot of what Brian Flores has done so far... but I'm not a homer... the missteps outlined here (above) were just that... HUGE MISSTEPS. Again, let's hope they have the humility to learn from them. Lead by example, coaches; admit when you ef'd up, learn from it, and act/hire/draft accordingly.

​