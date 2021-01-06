 Thank God we didn't draft Jonathan Taylor (RB sensation for the Indianapolis Colts with over 1,200 yards). | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thank God we didn't draft Jonathan Taylor (RB sensation for the Indianapolis Colts with over 1,200 yards).

Hear me out. I was so bummed out when we passed on Jonathan Taylor at the bottom of the first round for Igbinoghene. I was already unhappy with the firing of O'Shea and the hiring of Chan Gailey. And I knew from years of watching (suffering through) Chan Gailey offenses that the ONLY WAY his offense really works is with a strong offensive line and a bruising RB... just... like... Jonathan Taylor. Soooooo... if we HAD picked Jonathan Taylor... guess what? We'd be in the playoffs right now at either 11-5 or maybe even 12-4. And we would be STUCK with Chan Gailey for who knows how many more years.

I'm all about ripping the band-aid off and moving on. It sucks that we wasted a 1st round pick on a CB that - from the looks of it - will take another year or two to work out IF AT ALL. Stupid pick, frankly. And it sucks even more seeing Jonathan Taylor being Jonathan Taylor and kicking arse like so many of us knew he would... for another team.

But whatever. If this was the price we had to pay to be rid of Chan Gailey... so be it. Let's hope Grier and Flo have the humility to learn from their mistakes and do better next time. Hire better. And draft better. Quit getting "clever". When it's a no-brainer it's a no-brainer. NOT hiring Chan Gailey was a no-brainer. Drafting Jonathan Taylor was a no-brainer. Quit over-thinking things.

Finally, O'Shea, in case anybody cares to know, is in the playoffs with Cleveland after helping them become one of the top passing teams and top offenses in the NFL. I love a lot of what Brian Flores has done so far... but I'm not a homer... the missteps outlined here (above) were just that... HUGE MISSTEPS. Again, let's hope they have the humility to learn from them. Lead by example, coaches; admit when you ef'd up, learn from it, and act/hire/draft accordingly.

 
I think Gailey may have been a one year deal all along. I think if we keep the same system and promote from within there is some truth to that theory. Changing your offense every year is not the way to run an NFL team. Oh and don’t the Colts have the best offense line on football? Had we drafted Taylor we’d probably be talking about him being a bust.
 
What is with all this Taylor hype? Is he running behind Quentin Nelson? Is Quentin Nelson on our team? No? So he's not hitting anywhere close to those numbers here.
 
I wish people were better at understanding the difference between fact and opinion. To make blanket assertions that this or that would've happened if said player was on Miami instead of another team? Come on man, you don't know that, this is what is an opinion. I can take and appreciate listening to someone's opinion but not when they try to portray it as fact. It's easy just learn a couple quick phrases like… "I think"… IMO… "Could of"…
 
Thank god we didn’t take Justin Jefferson at 1b and Jonathan Taylor at 1c. Our offense would’ve been much better and our pick this year would be in the 20s instead of 18
 
no we wouldn’t lol
 
Our eyes saw the Fin O soaring in the last part of the season It was a HUGE misstep firing him if not for some circiumstance we are not aware of
DUMB
 
Runningbacks can be had in undrafted pool, like Robinson. Gaskin is fine as a #2, and he was a 7th rounder.

Saquon Barkley didnt help the Giants much last year
 
Hindsight is a MF.

Imagine if we took Justin Jefferson at 18 and Jonathan Taylor instead of Igbo. Could have drafted Sewell at 3 this year instead of Austin Jackson.

Too bad life doesn't work that way.
 
The latest shiny toy! You know how this game is played..

Mods can we move this thread? Jonathan Taylor isn't a Miami Dolphin.

Thank you!
 
Thread reported!
 
