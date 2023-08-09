 Thank You Brothers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thank You Brothers

dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
20,707
Reaction score
47,652
Location
New Jersey
I just want to give a Shoutout to all of Finheaven, for your support and well wishes; in regards to my earlier thread of my health issues.

Thanks you to the administration staff and owner of the site for allowing my original thread to stay in the main. That was very kind of you.

As I read through all the responses, I was brought to tears. I was very hesitant and scary about, putting myself out there in a public forum. All of your kind and support words were welcomed. To those of you, who DM'd me privately and to those of you, who I've spoken to on the phone, I truly appreciate you, not just as a Finheaven Brother, but now as a friend, as well.

As for an update on my health situation. 1) the prostate out patient procedures done on July 27th revealed what was already known and discussed over the past several years. But now it has grown to the point it is putting pressure on my bladder. Unfortunately due to Covid back in 2020, they didn't operate on it to correct the issue. I'll know more once I go back on August 22nd. Hopefully by the end of the year, I'll have had the Urolift procedure to open up my track. And to help take or move it off my bladder.

2) On August 8th both a Colonoscopy and Endoscopy were preformed to see help identify potential issues there. Unfortunately they found a growth that will need to be surgically removed. The polyps found were removed and sent for biopsy. They believe this growth is the reason for all the blood issues I've been dealing with. As for the Endoscopy they found damage to my esophagus related to Acid Reflux and also removed scare tissue in my throat area from the removal of my Adam's Apple, when they surgically repaired my cervical spine. I'll be on medication for the reflux situation. Hopefully that'll lesson the difficulties I've been having because it was untreated for so many years.

I'm not out of the woods yet, hopefully after the prostate and growth removal surgery, I'll be in a much better place health wise. I can't tell you how much pain acute prostatitis can be. Couple that with the Shitt that I was deal with. I was going insane.

What I've learned from all of this and all of you. Is posting my issues and your responses made us all into a One Voice institution. My hope is someone out there in cyber space, perhaps another Finheaven member, non member or casual fan, found some sort of empowerment, motivation or courage to go get themselves checked out. My problem is I'm a Stubborn Italian Jabroni. I try to fight off everything like I'm frigging superman. But I'm not. I learned the hard way. So if anyone our there is trying to Will themselves back to health and ignoring the symptoms. Please don't. Go get help.

Once again, thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Your support was absolutely awesome and helped my mindset. God Bless you all. 🙏
 
Good luck and keep moving forward. One day at a time.

Once I started taking medication for reflux it stopped right then and there. No side effects. The same with other people I know. I'd wager a nickle you will have the same experience.
 
fish_fan said:
Good luck and keep moving forward. One day at a time.

Once I started taking medication for reflux it stopped right then and there. No side effects. The same with other people I know. I'd wager a nickle you will have the same experience.
Click to expand...
That shit was scary. I felt like I was literally choking myself to death.
 
Very glad to see you doing well. I have always thought it is so crazy that all of us talk to eachother every day for years (I think over a decade now.... maybe more) and we do not even know an inkling of info about eachother. We should open up a section in the forum where we can post personal things like photos and just a place where we can specifically post about ourselves and our lives. It probably already exists though lol
 
dolfan91 said:
That shit was scary. I felt like I was literally choking myself to death.
Click to expand...
Yeah, waking up gasping or the feeling like you are having a heart attack for no reason. Acid reflux is a big mind screw. I know its the medication working too because if I get off it for a couple days it comes right back. Its a magic pill for me.

Keep on keeping on. Getting better takes time. It sucks it takes so long but you will get there.
 
dolfan91 said:
The good news is they don't suspect cancer. I was very concerned, because I lost my brother to a rare blood cancer, last year, he was only 57.

To those of you, who are dealing with a lot more difficulties than I might be. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Click to expand...
Great news Jerry. Glad to see you back posting. 👍
 
dolfan91 said:
The good news is they don't suspect cancer. I was very concerned, because I lost my brother to a rare blood cancer, last year, he was only 57.

To those of you, who are dealing with a lot more difficulties than I might be. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Click to expand...
Very glad to hear that!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom