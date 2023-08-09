Thank You Brothers

I just want to give a Shoutout to all of Finheaven, for your support and well wishes; in regards to my earlier thread of my health issues.Thanks you to the administration staff and owner of the site for allowing my original thread to stay in the main. That was very kind of you.As I read through all the responses, I was brought to tears. I was very hesitant and scary about, putting myself out there in a public forum. All of your kind and support words were welcomed. To those of you, who DM'd me privately and to those of you, who I've spoken to on the phone, I truly appreciate you, not just as a Finheaven Brother, but now as a friend, as well.As for an update on my health situation. 1) the prostate out patient procedures done on July 27th revealed what was already known and discussed over the past several years. But now it has grown to the point it is putting pressure on my bladder. Unfortunately due to Covid back in 2020, they didn't operate on it to correct the issue. I'll know more once I go back on August 22nd. Hopefully by the end of the year, I'll have had the Urolift procedure to open up my track. And to help take or move it off my bladder.2) On August 8th both a Colonoscopy and Endoscopy were preformed to see help identify potential issues there. Unfortunately they found a growth that will need to be surgically removed. The polyps found were removed and sent for biopsy. They believe this growth is the reason for all the blood issues I've been dealing with. As for the Endoscopy they found damage to my esophagus related to Acid Reflux and also removed scare tissue in my throat area from the removal of my Adam's Apple, when they surgically repaired my cervical spine. I'll be on medication for the reflux situation. Hopefully that'll lesson the difficulties I've been having because it was untreated for so many years.I'm not out of the woods yet, hopefully after the prostate and growth removal surgery, I'll be in a much better place health wise. I can't tell you how much pain acute prostatitis can be. Couple that with the Shitt that I was deal with. I was going insane.What I've learned from all of this and all of you. Is posting my issues and your responses made us all into a One Voice institution. My hope is someone out there in cyber space, perhaps another Finheaven member, non member or casual fan, found some sort of empowerment, motivation or courage to go get themselves checked out. My problem is I'm a Stubborn Italian Jabroni. I try to fight off everything like I'm frigging superman. But I'm not. I learned the hard way. So if anyone our there is trying to Will themselves back to health and ignoring the symptoms. Please don't. Go get help.Once again, thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Your support was absolutely awesome and helped my mindset. God Bless you all.