Thank you everyone for another great year here at FH

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 68,887
- Reaction score
- 171,612
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
As the year comes to a close I just wanted to thank everyone for your contributions to this site. Starting with @Henrik for this site and of course all the staff and members for all the work they do/did this past year. Also many thanks to those who have donated to the site to keep it going. We don’t always agree with each other on things but I know we all want what's best for the team and I feel blessed to be a part of FH. It's always been fun and just knowing that I don’t have to suffer all the loses by myself.....lol
Here's hoping that the 2025 season can be better than this one as far as our team and I just want to wish everyone here a Happy New Year!!
Here's hoping that the 2025 season can be better than this one as far as our team and I just want to wish everyone here a Happy New Year!!