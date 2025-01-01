 Thank you everyone for another great year here at FH | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thank you everyone for another great year here at FH

As the year comes to a close I just wanted to thank everyone for your contributions to this site. Starting with @Henrik for this site and of course all the staff and members for all the work they do/did this past year. Also many thanks to those who have donated to the site to keep it going. We don’t always agree with each other on things but I know we all want what's best for the team and I feel blessed to be a part of FH. It's always been fun and just knowing that I don’t have to suffer all the loses by myself.....lol

Here's hoping that the 2025 season can be better than this one as far as our team and I just want to wish everyone here a Happy New Year!!
 
Rock on Danny and everyone here on FH

Rock And Roll GIF
 
