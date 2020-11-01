Thank you for everything Disturbed Shifty

Man.... I did not expect to write two of these threads within three days.



I just heard that Disturbed Shifty has decided to step down as an admin and walk away from the site entirely. This one hits hard. DS has been a great admin for many years and was a mod for even longer than that. Aside from his work helping to run the site, he also designed everything from the site logo, to the Shula tribute and half the avatars and sigs that have been used on the site for the last decade. Besides being a good member of staff, he is a great human being and has become a close friend to me both on and off the forum.



Just want to say thank you to DS for all his hard work on behalf of all of us for so many years. The site will go on, but its going to be a very different place without the likes of Bill and DS. I may somehow love Tua more than his mother does, but losing Bill and DS has been such a blow its even dampening my Tua enthusiasm.