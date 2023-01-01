Thank you Grier & Mcd for biggest collapse in Phins history

and why didn't we pursue Doug Pederson as coach. I thought that made great sense, as connection to Phins. Former QB and superbowl winning HC and of course offensive minded. From #1 Seed for a few days to the big collapse. And McD and his play calling , time mgmt and the retention of Flores hold overs Def Coord and Sp Team Coords are on these 2. No CAP room no Draft Picks. I guess the TANK was a real plan but just to stay tanked. Crazy how bad this franchise is and how poorly ran up and down the org.