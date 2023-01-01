 Thank you Grier & Mcd for biggest collapse in Phins history | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thank you Grier & Mcd for biggest collapse in Phins history

F

fmcowboy

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
78
Reaction score
76
and why didn't we pursue Doug Pederson as coach. I thought that made great sense, as connection to Phins. Former QB and superbowl winning HC and of course offensive minded. From #1 Seed for a few days to the big collapse. And McD and his play calling , time mgmt and the retention of Flores hold overs Def Coord and Sp Team Coords are on these 2. No CAP room no Draft Picks. I guess the TANK was a real plan but just to stay tanked. Crazy how bad this franchise is and how poorly ran up and down the org.
 
lotion

lotion

Jane Gum
Joined
Mar 13, 2003
Messages
1,011
Reaction score
414
Bingo!!! DP was the easiest slam dunk, no brainer, back up the truck, whatever you want you got it missed decision in team history.

You have a SB winning coach and you go for the unproven coordinator. Someone needs to own that decision if Grier was the one in the way GTFO. That dumb mfr has left us without draft picks and in salary cap hell.
 
F

fmcowboy

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
78
Reaction score
76
we are even worse than our final record will be as we had no reason to have won that Ravens game and maybe even the first Bills game. What appeared to be steps forward wound up steps backwards. We tried our new "wildcat" Quick timing strikes as Tua's only quality, but when teams take that away, he's as bad as we thought and still made of glass like he was at bama.
 
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
895
Reaction score
2,871
Location
Tampa FL
fmcowboy said:
we are even worse than our final record will be as we had no reason to have won that Ravens game and maybe even the first Bills game.
You could say the opposite about several losses. Almost all of them have been very close in the 4th quarter
 
F

fmcowboy

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
78
Reaction score
76
Mike McDaniel said:
You could say the opposite about several losses. Almost all of them have been very close in the 4th quarter
cant say the opposite as we cant close a game. Even up 30-0 against Houston we got blanked and gave up 15. In those close 4th quarter games we never were really in it because we cant close. The Viking are 11-0 this season in games less than 1 score. we cant even hold a lead or pull away
 
