Thank you Nick Hicks, you get it!!

Dear sweet lord baby Jesus..



I’ve been saying for years someone has to teach Tua how to run and to be a tru dual threat, I even stated weeks ago that if Tua didn’t learn this special art form as to when to run, he will not fufull his potential and our teams potential







If your not into strength training talk I’ll summarize



They do have a comprehensive training program to help strengthening certain muscle groups and to learn and train how to absorb the fall



BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY!!



The main theme to this years off-season training is to put the and I quote “ the Dual back into dual threat Qb”



They are going to work comprehensively on how and when to run for yardage when it’s there



Hallelujah!!!



It’s gonna be a good season :) real good