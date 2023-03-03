 Thank you Nick Hicks, you get it!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thank you Nick Hicks, you get it!!

djphinfan

djphinfan

Dear sweet lord baby Jesus..

I’ve been saying for years someone has to teach Tua how to run and to be a tru dual threat, I even stated weeks ago that if Tua didn’t learn this special art form as to when to run, he will not fufull his potential and our teams potential



If your not into strength training talk I’ll summarize

They do have a comprehensive training program to help strengthening certain muscle groups and to learn and train how to absorb the fall

BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY!!

The main theme to this years off-season training is to put the and I quote “ the Dual back into dual threat Qb”

They are going to work comprehensively on how and when to run for yardage when it’s there

Hallelujah!!!

It’s gonna be a good season :) real good
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Oh my God he's gonna be hurt before week 4 isn't he. I don't like this idea at all. He needs to play like Brady, quick, accurate passes and avoid contact. SMH what a dumb idea.
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Tua has left a lot of easy yards on the field right in front of his face in the past seasons. I've said it the last few years, if he ever learns to run and take the 6-8 yards his game will truly take off. Teams don't respect his sneaky athleticism.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

May as well get Lamar in here if you want a RB to play QB.
 
The Goat

The Goat

This is such an odd situation. There were multiple times last year in which Tua had 7-8 yards of open space in front of him, and he DIDN’T run it. He’s not Jaylen Hurts, but he’s not Joe Flacco, either.

It’s not like he CAN’T RUN.
 
J

jhenson0824

djphinfan said:
Dear sweet lord baby Jesus..

I’ve been saying for years someone has to teach Tua how to run and to be a tru dual threat, I even stated weeks ago that if Tua didn’t learn this special art form as to when to run, he will not fufull his potential and our teams potential



If your not into strength training talk I’ll summarize

They do have a comprehensive training program to help strengthening certain muscle groups and to learn and train how to absorb the fall

BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY!!

The main theme to this years off-season training is to put the and I quote “ the Dual back into dual threat Qb”

They are going to work comprehensively on how and when to run for yardage when it’s there

Hallelujah!!!

It’s gonna be a good season :) real good
Thank you for posting this. I would’ve never seen it otherwise.
Exciting times to be a phins fan for sure.
 
1

1972forever

bigfoot said:
Tua has left a lot of easy yards on the field right in front of his face in the past seasons. I've said it the last few years, if he ever learns to run and take the 6-8 yards his game will truly take off. Teams don't respect his sneaky athleticism.
I don’t care if he ever runs. I would rather they put a decent pass blocking OL in front of him and he just sits back and throws passes. If no one is open, just throw it away.

All running does for a QB is eventually get them injured. No running QB has yet had a long career in the NFL without suffering multiple injuries. Tua has already suffered enough injuries not being a QB that runs often.
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

1972forever said:
I don’t care if he ever runs. I would rather they put a decent pass blocking OL in front of him and he just sits back and throws passes. If no one is open, just throw it away.

All running does for a QB is eventually get them injured. No running QB has yet had a long career in the NFL without suffering multiple injuries. Tua has already suffered enough injuries not being a QB that runs often.
I'm not talking about often. He needs to run 3-4 times a game when it's available. He often has open space in front of him especially later this season when defense started dropping everyone back.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

MrChadRico said:
Oh my God he's gonna be hurt before week 4 isn't he. I don't like this idea at all. He needs to play like Brady, quick, accurate passes and avoid contact. SMH what a dumb idea.
Nope completely the opposite..

If done right as I’ve talked about over the years it will protect him and lessen the risk and improve our offense by making the defense account for another threat
 
bane

bane

djphinfan said:
Dear sweet lord baby Jesus..

I’ve been saying for years someone has to teach Tua how to run and to be a tru dual threat, I even stated weeks ago that if Tua didn’t learn this special art form as to when to run, he will not fufull his potential and our teams potential



If your not into strength training talk I’ll summarize

They do have a comprehensive training program to help strengthening certain muscle groups and to learn and train how to absorb the fall

BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY!!

The main theme to this years off-season training is to put the and I quote “ the Dual back into dual threat Qb”

They are going to work comprehensively on how and when to run for yardage when it’s there

Hallelujah!!!

It’s gonna be a good season :) real good
This is good news. Many qb injuries happen in the pocket. Tua against bengals could have run for yards instead he stayed in pocket and got thrown down.

When qbs are out of pocket they are protected more because they can slide.

Tua can’t decide if he should run or throw sometimes he looks perplexed. Then he tries to throw last second and his throw is off or he hit.

I think this is great news
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Being able to determine his outcome is much better than what he’s been doing

He’s always getting hurt behind the Los

He needs to see the hole and run directly upfield and slide.. very very easy to do

Steve young has talked at length how important it is to cut the defense whenever they don’t respect that the Qb can run..He used to say he would do it sometimes the first couple plays until he saw them adjust then it was to late after that for the defense.

He said he would see them just turn their backs and cover see open lanes abort the play call and just run

This is intelligent Qb’ing and how Tua can take the next step individually
 
