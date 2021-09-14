Thank You to our Moderators !!!

Undefeated

Season

Straight out of the gate and to all our moderators...Serving as a moderator here has to be an extremely frustrating job at times, and it is performed for the benefit of all us.So once again...The mods love this team and this site as much as any of us, if not more so.We as posters have the option of ignoring the b.s. that appears here and can still enjoy the site, but our mods do not have that luxury.For me personally, I need to be both more active in the Main Forum and supportive of our mods.I celebrated Miami's victory on the road against New England, and disappointed by some of the negative posts that were generated.I was able to put the game into perspective by looking back at Miami's epic 17-0 championship season.The score of the October 22nd home game was Miami 24 and Buffalo 23, and it still counted as a W.It was another one of the wins that made up the entireall possible.Hang in there guys, see you in The Lounge and the Main Forum.