Thank You to our Moderators !!!

Straight out of the gate and to all our moderators...

Serving as a moderator here has to be an extremely frustrating job at times, and it is performed for the benefit of all us.

So once again...
The mods love this team and this site as much as any of us, if not more so.
We as posters have the option of ignoring the b.s. that appears here and can still enjoy the site, but our mods do not have that luxury.
For me personally, I need to be both more active in the Main Forum and supportive of our mods.

I celebrated Miami's victory on the road against New England, and disappointed by some of the negative posts that were generated.

I was able to put the game into perspective by looking back at Miami's epic 17-0 championship season.
The score of the October 22nd home game was Miami 24 and Buffalo 23, and it still counted as a W.
It was another one of the wins that made up the entire Undefeated Season all possible.

DateGameResHomeRoadRecord
September 17, 1972Miami Dolphins 20 at Kansas City Chiefs 10W0-0-01-0-01-0-0
September 24, 1972Houston Oilers 13 at Miami Dolphins 34W1-0-01-0-02-0-0
October 1, 1972Miami Dolphins 16 at Minnesota Vikings 14W1-0-02-0-03-0-0
October 8, 1972Miami Dolphins 27 at New York Jets 17W1-0-03-0-04-0-0
October 15, 1972San Diego Chargers 10 at Miami Dolphins 24W2-0-03-0-05-0-0
October 22, 1972Buffalo Bills 23 at Miami Dolphins 24W3-0-03-0-06-0-0
October 29, 1972Miami Dolphins 23 at Baltimore Colts 0W3-0-04-0-07-0-0
November 5, 1972Miami Dolphins 30 at Buffalo Bills 16W3-0-05-0-08-0-0
November 12, 1972New England Patriots 0 at Miami Dolphins 52W4-0-05-0-09-0-0
November 19, 1972New York Jets 24 at Miami Dolphins 28W5-0-05-0-010-0-0
November 27, 1972St. Louis Cardinals 10 at Miami Dolphins 31W6-0-05-0-011-0-0
December 3, 1972Miami Dolphins 37 at New England Patriots 21W6-0-06-0-012-0-0
December 10, 1972Miami Dolphins 23 at New York Giants 13W6-0-07-0-013-0-0
December 16, 1972Baltimore Colts 0 at Miami Dolphins 16W7-0-07-0-014-0-0
December 24, 1972Cleveland Browns 14 at Miami Dolphins 20W1-0-00-0-01-0-0AFC Divisional Playoff
December 31, 1972Miami Dolphins 21 at Pittsburgh Steelers 17W1-0-01-0-02-0-0AFC Championship
January 14, 1973Miami Dolphins 14 at Washington Redskins 7W1-0-02-0-03-0-0Super Bowl 7 Los Angeles

Hang in there guys, see you in The Lounge and the Main Forum.

Appreciate it brother

It's a thankless job for the most part and they guys do it because the love the site
 
