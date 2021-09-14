Thank You to our Moderators !!!

RedFive
Straight out of the gate and to all our moderators...
Serving as a moderator here has to be an extremely frustrating job at times, and it is performed for the benefit of all us.
So once again...
The mods love this team and this site as much as any of us, if not more so.
We as posters have the option of ignoring the b.s. that appears here and can still enjoy the site, but our mods do not have that luxury.
For me personally, I need to be both more active in the Main Forum and supportive of our mods.
I celebrated Miami's victory on the road against New England, and disappointed by some of the negative posts that were generated.
I was able to put the game into perspective by looking back at Miami's epic 17-0 championship season.
The score of the October 22nd home game was Miami 24 and Buffalo 23, and it still counted as a W.
It was another one of the wins that made up the entire Undefeated Season all possible.
Hang in there guys, see you in The Lounge and the Main Forum.
|Date
|Game
|Res
|Home
|Road
|Record
|September 17, 1972
|Miami Dolphins 20 at Kansas City Chiefs 10
|W
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|September 24, 1972
|Houston Oilers 13 at Miami Dolphins 34
|W
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|October 1, 1972
|Miami Dolphins 16 at Minnesota Vikings 14
|W
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|October 8, 1972
|Miami Dolphins 27 at New York Jets 17
|W
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|4-0-0
|October 15, 1972
|San Diego Chargers 10 at Miami Dolphins 24
|W
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|5-0-0
|October 22, 1972
|Buffalo Bills 23 at Miami Dolphins 24
|W
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|6-0-0
|October 29, 1972
|Miami Dolphins 23 at Baltimore Colts 0
|W
|3-0-0
|4-0-0
|7-0-0
|November 5, 1972
|Miami Dolphins 30 at Buffalo Bills 16
|W
|3-0-0
|5-0-0
|8-0-0
|November 12, 1972
|New England Patriots 0 at Miami Dolphins 52
|W
|4-0-0
|5-0-0
|9-0-0
|November 19, 1972
|New York Jets 24 at Miami Dolphins 28
|W
|5-0-0
|5-0-0
|10-0-0
|November 27, 1972
|St. Louis Cardinals 10 at Miami Dolphins 31
|W
|6-0-0
|5-0-0
|11-0-0
|December 3, 1972
|Miami Dolphins 37 at New England Patriots 21
|W
|6-0-0
|6-0-0
|12-0-0
|December 10, 1972
|Miami Dolphins 23 at New York Giants 13
|W
|6-0-0
|7-0-0
|13-0-0
|December 16, 1972
|Baltimore Colts 0 at Miami Dolphins 16
|W
|7-0-0
|7-0-0
|14-0-0
|December 24, 1972
|Cleveland Browns 14 at Miami Dolphins 20
|W
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|AFC Divisional Playoff
|December 31, 1972
|Miami Dolphins 21 at Pittsburgh Steelers 17
|W
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|AFC Championship
|January 14, 1973
|Miami Dolphins 14 at Washington Redskins 7
|W
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|Super Bowl 7 Los Angeles
